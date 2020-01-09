Make token contribution, CM urges Amma Vodi recipients

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday urged all beneficiaries of the Amma Vodi scheme to make a contribution of ₹1,000 from their total benefit of ₹15,000 towards maintenance of schools in their respective areas. It would also bring a sense of responsibility among them, he said.

Addressing the gathering after launching the scheme at the PVKN Government Degree College grounds here, Mr. Jagan said: “This will go a long way in the holistic development of the schools. The beneficiaries can question the officials concerned about the functioning of toilets and deployment of watchmen. Amma Vodi is a revolt against outdated syllabus and it will also bring about a phenomenal change in the mid-day meal scheme.”

He said Amma Vodi benefits 42.12 lakh mothers and guardians, covering a total of 81.72 lakh students. All eligible families should submit their applications before February 9 and they could seek the assistance of village volunteers and village secretariat staff.

The CM made it clear that 75% of attendance would be made mandatory to avail the benefit from the next academic year.

Mr. Jagan said that the seed for the launch of Amma Vodi was sown during his walkathon, “as I observed the difficulties of mothers who were unable to send their children to schools and colleges due to financial stringency,” he said.

‘Two more schemes for students’

The CM reiterated the government’s commitment to reach out to poor students through two more schemes – Jagan Anna Vidya Deevena and Jagan Anna Vasathi Deevena. All government schools would be developed in line with the Naadu-Nedu concept.

He said English medium would be introduced from the next academic year in all government schools from classes 1 to 6. Criticising the previous governments for delayed supply of uniforms and textbooks, the CM said as and when the academic year starts, each student would be immediately supplied with a kit, including three pairs of uniform, and textbooks. Mr. Jagan took a dig at his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu, a media organisation and “a cinema actor” for throwing mud on the YSRCP government’s commitment to English medium education. For successful grounding of English medium, bridge courses would be introduced for students.

Later, he laid foundation stones for developmental projects in and around Chittoor worth around ₹100 crore.

Mr. Jagan was accorded a rousing reception by party leaders, including Ministers Narayanaswamy and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.