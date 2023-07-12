ADVERTISEMENT

Make the shift to cloth bags, NTR Collector tells people

July 12, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Collector was speaking after distributing cloth bags to patients of the old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on July 11.

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Dilli Rao distributing cloth bags to patients and attendants at the Old GGH as part of a Swachh Bharat initiative, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

People should minimise their dependency on plastic bags and begin using bags made of cloth or cotton for a better tomorrow, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

The Collector was speaking after distributing cloth bags to patients of the old Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada on July 11 (Tuesday). The programme was organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) as part of Swachh Bharat, Swachh Pakhwada.

“The district administration will enforce the ban on single-use plastic, plastic bags, flexis and banners to nudge the public towards using alternatives to plastic,” he said, urging everyone to contribute towards protection of the environment.

Later, he unveiled boards near the canals in the city, which detail the harmful effects of plastic use.

