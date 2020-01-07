Make surprise visits to houses of Class X students, teachers told

Vizianagaram District Educational Officer G. Nagamani directed all teachers to make surprise visits frequently to the houses of students preparing for Class X examinations. She says that such visits would spur students to concentrate on studies for the crucial examinations.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that many students of rural areas were lagging behind due to lack of tuitions and support from parents as most of them are illiterate.

Special classes

“We have also been conducting teleconferences with headmasters to resolve their grievances since the district administration is aiming for top rank in Class X results this year. They were suggested to conduct special classes both in the morning and evening for students. Special care has to be taken for students who are not good in subjects like mathematics, science and English,” she added.

“The district registered 97.28 pass percentage and could get fourth place in Class X exam results previous year. We are also aiming for more 10/10 grades since only 582 students achieved the highest grade in 2018-2019 academic year,” she said. According to her, as many as 30,361 students would write SSC exams which would be conducted from March 23 to April 8. Among them, 23,565 students are studying in government schools.

Study material

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal released ₹30 lakh for study material which is expected to simplify preparation and instil confidence among students. “The government schools will give a tough competition to corporate and private institutions this year with the availability of all books including study material. We directed the headmasters and teachers to utilise the time at optimum level to give their best,” said Ms. Nagamani.

She urged NGOs such as Rotary Club, Lions Club and others to conduct motivation classes with experts for the benefit of students in government schools.