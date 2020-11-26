Make super speciality services accessible to poor: Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated super speciality facilities and state-of-art equipment at Sri Balaji Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute in Tirupati on Wednesday through a video conference and said it would be beneficial to people in Tirupati and Rayalaseema.
He appreciated chairman of Vigyan Bharati Charitable Trust and Hi-tech Group Tirupathi Panigrahi and chairman of Sai Foundation Sai Prakash for contributing to the project.
He said the charitable trust that had been working to improve the living conditions of the poor and needy in Odisha for many years has now joined hands with the Kanchi Kama Koti Peetam and Sai Foundation to start Sri Balaji Education Medical College, Hospital & Research Institute to provide better health care facilities to the poor and the middle class.
Speaking about the pandemic, the Governor said it created a chaotic situation in the entire world and posed a formidable challenge to the mankind. He appreciated the tireless efforts of medical fraternity in serving the COVID patients and helping in preventing further spread of the virus.
