Make stand on exams clear by tomorrow, SC tells State

GUNTUR

22 June 2021 22:42 IST

The Supreme Court has asked the State government to inform by Thursday its decision on holding Class 12 exams. The apex court on Tuesday took up a plea for cancellation of State Board exams.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court sought to know about the safety measures. Standing counsel for Andhra Pradesh Mahfooz Nazki said the State government wanted to conduct the physical exams as a matter of policy.

He said that a maximum of 15 to 20 students would be allowed in a hall. Social distancing of at least five feet would be maintained. He further said that the tenth class students were evaluated on the basis of grades and no marks were available for a comparison.

Advertising

Advertising

Unlike CBSE and ICSE, the State Education Department had no control or visibility on the internal marks, and the marks obtained in Class 12 were taken into account for determining the EAMCET merit.

The court then asked him to put this on affidavit and observed that if it felt there were enough safety measures, it would permit the government to hold exams.

The court also observed that in case there was a fatality, it would hold the State responsible.