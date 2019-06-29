Andhra Pradesh

Make SIT report on land scam public: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has demanded that the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the land scam in Visakhapatnam be made public immediately. He said the TDP government kept the report submitted in January 2018 in cold storage.

