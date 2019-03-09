Andhra Pradesh

Make safety part and parcel of life, says Anantapur Collector

Collector G. Veerapandian (right) at the National Safety Week celebrations in Anantapur on Friday.

‘Entrepreneurs must ensure safety not just at workplace but also in surroundings’

Safety of persons must become part of everyday lives and not just be remembered for a day or a week in a year, said Collector G. Veerapandian.

Speaking at the valedictory of the 48th National Safety Week celebrations here on Friday, he exhorted entrepreneurs to invest in technology to ensure safer work environments and spaces around factories as well.

Preventive measures and self-regulation were needed for enabling safer environments, he added.

Releasing a safety manual of Arjas Steels (Earlier, Gerdau Steels), he congratulated its management for providing succour to workers and instilling confidence among them in the aftermath of the fatal accident at the firm’s factory at Tadipatri in the district.

Arjas Steel Managing Director Sridhar Krishnamoorthy said the firm had added new safety features at the factory where 1,700 workers were employed.

Citing safety norms at the factory of Kia India Motors, Penukonda, that Mr. Veerapandian said were the best, he added that despite high level of alertness there, minor accidents had taken place.

District Industries Centre General Manager Gurrala Sudershan Babu described how a small instance of negligence at workplace could lead to loss in crores for a company. Industries Director G. Balakishore said maximum number of accidents, including most fatalities, were taking place at steel industries in the district. The major source of safety violation was either systemic failure or human error. There was a need to spread awareness especially among migrant workers.

He said safety was nothing but common sense and extolled the Arjas Steel for bringing out the manual.

