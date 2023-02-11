ADVERTISEMENT

Make public evidence of corruption, if any, against Naidu in Polavaram project, asks BJP leader

February 11, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Quoting Centre’s reply in Rajya Sabha, he says there are no bills pertaining to the project pending with the Union government

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP State general secretary V. Suryanarayana Raju on Saturday sought to know what prevented the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government from making public the evidence of the alleged involvement of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie in the corruption that reportedly took place in the execution of the Polavaram project if the charges levelled by them were true.

Addressing media here on Saturday, Mr. Suryanarayana Raju pointed out that no bills related to the Polavaram project were pending with the Central government as per the reply given to a question asked by YSRCP member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Suryanarayana Raju said Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, who makes tall claims about the implementation of various projects, was maintaining stoic silence on the pending projects in the North Andhra districts and the burst of the Annamayya dam, for which the government was to be squarely blamed. The YSRCP and the TDP were competing with each other in corruption, he alleged.

Protest plan

The BJP leader said protests would be staged across the State on February 13 and 14 against the alleged diversion of funds allocated to the SC / ST sub-plan and non- implementation of 26 schemes introduced by the Centre for the welfare of the SCs.

