Make public details of MOU with Byju’s: TDP

Why global tender was not floated, asks Anam Venkataramana Reddy

The Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday urged the YSR Congress Party Government to make public the details of the memorandum of understanding entered into with an ed-tech company, Byju’s.

Addressing the media, TDP State unit official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy said that transparency is the need of the hour. All details should be made available on the relevant website, he said. He contended that BYJUS had been incurring losses continuously and was planning to go for an initial public offer(IPO).

“Is this the reason for the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government to sign the MOU,” he asked, adding why a global tender had not been floated and the firm was selected on nomination basis. The government should explain the reasons as to why other ed-tech firms like Vedanta Education Academy or Khan academy were not considered, he added.

The stakeholders including teachers, academicians and parents were neither consulted nor informed about a key decision concerning lakhs of students, he charged. Even the Minister concerned could not shed light on the deal.