Make problem-solving a hobby to land jobs: TCS V-P to students

February 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Global RMG and Vice-President of TCS (Bengaluru) E.S. Chakravarthy on Saturday said that students should make problem-solving a hobby and show the same on their resume while applying for a position. He was delivering a lecture at RVR & JC College of Engineering on the occasion of its 38th anniversary. He said that a four-year engineering course was designed to make students experts in their chosen domain. As such, students should utilise their first year for acquiring information, second year for understanding it, third year for solving problems and fourth year for showing it to the world. Mr. Chakravarthy also observed that the future of engineering courses would be interdisciplinary and students should be prepared for that. Improving communication skills would enhance their chances of getting good opportunities around the globe.

