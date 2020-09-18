Make plasma therapy available inCOVID hospitals, CM tells officials

Jagan takes stock of medical and health services in State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that plasma therapy be made available in COVID hospitals and home isolation kits be distributed to all those needing them. He has also wanted due priority to be given to improving the medical services and sanitation in hospitals.

At a review meeting on COVID on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the vacancies in hospitals should be filled up, to which the officials replied that 12,014 out of the 20,415 approved posts were filled up, including male and female nursing orderly posts and sanitation workers, trained nurses and data entry operators.

The officials further said help desks have already been set up in 540 Aarogyasri hospitals and steps taken to streamline the network of Arogya Mitras.

The Chief Minister said grading was mandatory for all Aarogyasri hospitals and efforts should be made to secure NABH accreditation within a year.

He directed the officials to ensure standards in the existing 11 teaching hospitals along with 16 upcoming hospitals and all hospitals under ITDA limits.

Tests cross 48.84 lakh

With regard to COVID, the officials said that a total of 18,609 oxygen beds were available across the State and 5,723 patients were being treated with the oxygen facilities. The State has so far conducted 48,84,371 COVID tests and 94,453 cases were active, the positivity rate was 12.31% and the recovery rate stood at 84.48%.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary (medical and health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar were present.