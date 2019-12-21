‘Make payments to renewable energy firms’

The High Court on Friday directed the APSPDCL to make payments to the renewable energy companies as per the judgment dated September 24. The payment of the admitted amount of ₹1,450 crore should be made in a periodical manner, within four weeks.

A single judge Bench had passed a judgment on September 24 in a batch of writ petitions filed by RE companies Tata Power Renewable Energy, ACME and Walwhan Renewable Energy, Mytrah Vayu Pennar, Chanda Investments, Jindal Aluminium, seeking quashing of the GOs dated July 1 and the Discoms’ letter dated July 12 which sought unilateral reduction in the price of power being supplied to Discoms.

The companies sought release of payment by the Discom as no payments had been made to them since May 2018. The single judge quashed the GOs and the Discoms’ letter. However, on the issue of payment, the judge directed that the reduction of tariff be determined by APERC and, in the interim period, directed the Discoms to make the payments on the rate that it had provided in its letter — ₹2.43 per unit for wind power and ₹2.44 per unit for solar power.

A top official in the Energy Department said whatever is due to the RE companies would be paid.

The arguments were led by senior counsel Sajan Povvayya and Sanjay Sen. Challa Gunaranjan, Phani, Siva Ram appeared for Mytrah Vayu Pennar Pvt Ltd, Chanda Investments, and Jindal Aluminium Ltd. Kilaru Nithin Krishna, Ravi Teja, Apoorva Misra, Aditya Singh and Samarth Kashyap appeared for Tata Power, ACME and Walwhan Renewable Energy Ltd.

Avinash Desai appeared for Vaneep Solar Pvt Ltd and Green Infra Wind Solutions Ltd. Siva Dharshan appeared for Veena Energy Power Resources Pvt Ltd.