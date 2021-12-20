Make payment within 21 days of procuring paddy, says Jagan

Set up helpline for farmers in every RBK, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to take necessary measures to ensure payment within 21 days of procurement of paddy. The officials have to lay a special emphasis on payments to farmers, he said.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on procurement of paddy with the officials of the Agriculture and Civil Supplies department on Monday.

He said there was no involvement of millers in procurement of paddy. The scope for cheating farmers under the pretext of quality check should be eliminated. The rice exports to other countries need to be done by the State government directly. In a way, it would help the farmers as well, he said.

Minimum support price

Stressing the need for ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the aim of the State government was to see that every farmer got MSP for his produce. The Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBKs) should play an active role in the procurement of crops.

He told the officials to set up a helpline number in every RBK for complaints and petitions on issues related to procurement of farm produce. The RBKs should designate at least five people, including technical assistants and data entry operators, irrespective of their category for procurement operations. They should interact with farmers and make necessary arrangements, including supply of gunny bags, transport vehicles and hamalis for procurement, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct field trips and interact with farmers to understand their problems. They should take continuous feedback from the Joint Collectors on procurement.

He directed the officials to create more awareness on Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) among farmers.

Alternative crops

Create awareness on cultivation of alternative crops among farmers and consider giving special incentives to the farmers who make such a switch-over. The government would take up the responsibility of purchasing such produce, he said.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Marketing and Cooperative Principal Secretary Y. Madhusudan Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Agriculture Commissioner H. Arun Kumar, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner P.S. Pradyumna, Civil Supplies Director S. Delhi Rao, Civil Supplies MD G. Veerapandian and other officials were present.