Make optimum utilisation ofbanana fibre, farmers told

‘Ryots should learn new techniques to earn more’

Integrated Rural People Welfare Association (IRPWA) director P.K. Prakasha Rao on Thursday urged farmers to learn new techniques to get additional revenue by utilising banana fibre to optimum level. He was speaking to the members of the Gantyada Farmers Producers’ Association who visited Ravulapalem in East Godavari district to study uses and benefits of banana fibre.

Banana fibre was proved to be the world’s strongest natural fibres which could be used in the making of sanitary napkins, durable papers, and marine ropes, he said. “It is also used by textile units.”

The farmers visited visited Sri Saidatta Fibres and Papers Products organisation and learnt new techniques.

Mr. Prakasha Rao said that Andhra Pradesh Integrated Irrigation and Agriculture Transformation Project would help the interested farmers establish small and medium industries as part of promotion of banana fibre industry. He thanked the horticulture officials for creating awareness and helping for the study tour which would benefit other villagers also with the possible activity after establishment of fibre industries.