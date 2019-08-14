Make only practicable promises to investors, CM tells officials

Ahead of his visit to the U.S., Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has listed his government’s priorities and policies to promote industrial development in the State.

At a review meeting on industry and commerce on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to set the tone to attract investments and come up with a slogan to promote Andhra Pradesh as a destination for investments.

There should be transparency in all the projects that the government takes up — from ports, airports, metro rail, electric buses and others — that would come up in the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) module.

The government plans to invite global tenders and see that the projects are be taken up at the lowest possible cost. “The previous government made tall claims on industrial development. They toured every country to promote A.P., but in vain. All the promises should be implementable,” he added.

Pollution matters

Pollution should be checked and toxic waste should be controlled and permission should be given to industries only after necessary clearances. Many countries were rejecting proposals of certain industries fearing pollution. The State government would act tough on polluting industries. Else, the future generations would face hardships.

Pharma companies were hardly taking any measures to clean up the pollutants generated in their units. A very meagre portion of the pollutants was being cleaned up and remaining let out into the air or water bodies. He said even seas were affected and cited Visakhapatnam as an example.

As much as ₹ 2,000-crore industrial incentives had been pending since 2015–16.

“If incentives are not paid in time, how can we ask the investors to come to Andhra Pradesh?” he asked, adding, “how did A.P. bag ranks in ease of doing business despite these facts? People should not be tricked.”

Skill development

Mr. Jagan asked the officials to expedite work to identify 25 engineering colleges where Skill Development Centres would be set up. The need was to create a conducive environment to provide 75 % quota for the locals, he added.

The Chief Minister at the recently conducted Diplomatic Outreach Programme had justified the government’s policy on quota for locals and asked the investors to list their requirements and expectations.

He is scheduled to meet Telugu NRIs at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on August 17.