Make nationwide protest on July 3 a success: unions

Leaders of various trade unions and employees’ federations called upon the people to make the nationwide protest on July 3, the call for which was given by the Central trade unions to protest against the alleged anti-labour and anti-people policies of the Centre, a success in the city.

Participating in the roundtable, organised at the CITU office here on Monday, they said that workers have lost their jobs and were leading miserable lives even as COVID-19 was spreading rapidly in the country. The Centre, which was supposed to come to the rescue of the workers, was causing further problems to them by increasing the petrol and diesel prices and trying to amend the labour laws.

They alleged that the Centre was trying to privatise the public sector LIC, Discoms, defence, railways and other organisations. The ₹20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre has not benefited either the workers or the poor directly. A major portion of the package had gone to the industrialists and the rich.

The participants in the roundtable appealed to all employees, workers, and others to participate in the nationwide protest at their respective work spots by observing social distance. The activities to be taken up on that day include joint meetings by all unions in all industries and organisations. involving permanent and contract workers, distribution of pamphlets on the demands and holding human chains at different places. A publicity campaign has to be conducted from June 23 to July 2 in this regard.

The participants in the roundtable include, R.K.S.V. Kumar and M. Jaggu Naidu (CITU), B. Nagabhushanam (AITUC), Dasari Suribabu (CFTUI), K. Bapinaidu (IFTU), Ganesh Panda (AIFTU), Y. Mastanappa (YSRTU) and S. Jyothiswara Rao (Public Sector Coordination Committee).