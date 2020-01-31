Make Kurnool a greener city: Hafeez Khan

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan has asked the citizens to identify problems in their respective locations and report them to him so that they could be resolved at the earliest.

Mr. Khan launched the ‘Mana Kurnool – Mana Badhyatha’ programme at Rocket Park in the city on Friday. The MLA was spotted cleaning the park along with municipal authorities.

He called on the people to make sure that all the surroundings are kept clean. “Let's all work together for a better, cleaner and greener Kurnool,” he said.

‘Water bell’ programme

Later, as part of promoting the ‘water bell’ programme, Mr. Khan went to five schools and distributed water bottles. He reiterated the importance of staying hydrated throughout the day and added that the government has also issued a G.O. to implement the programme in all schools.

The ‘water bell’ initiative, launched in Kurnool last year, aims to develop drinking habit among students by reminding them through ringing of bells.

Apart from water bottles, Mr. Khan also distributed stationery and examination pads to the children.