Make ‘janata curfew’ a success, says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA

21 March 2020 01:13 IST

Collectors, officials concerned asked to create a positive narrative

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday called on people to observe ‘janata curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All sectors, with the exception of police, medical, fire services and those concerned with supply of essential commodities such as milk, should heed the call. People should stay indoors during that period, he said, adding, “also, as Mr. Modi said, stand in your balconies and clap appreciating the services of doctors, emergency services, etc, at 5 p.m. Sirens would be blown to alert the people.”

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, during a videoconference with district Collectors, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to build a narrative, “no to panic, yes to precaution” to create awareness among the public on COVID-19. He asked the officials to be on high alert and closely monitor the situation. The Village Secretariat system can be used effectively in creating awareness about coronavirus.

Strict monitoring

Only three positive cases have been registered in the State. Those three have returned from Italy, the UK and Saudi Arabia (Mecca). All those who came from foreign countries were asked to stay isolated in their respective houses. The government had taken all the required measures and was strictly monitoring the foreign returnees. As on date, a total of 966 passengers were identified for observation, out of which 677 were undergoing isolation and 258 had completed 28 days of isolation. In addition to these, 31 were under hospital observation, he said.

The measures taken for controlling coronavirus in the State include a 24×7 control room (0866-2410978) and 104 helpline (toll-free) for providing health advice on COVID-19. As per the Centre’s directions, 21 medicines prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), including paracetamol and antibiotics, were kept in abundant stock. Collectors should inspect district and teaching hospitals on a regular basis to ascertain the availability of medicines, protective coats, etc., he said.

The government would take action against those who flout rules and spread rumours, Mr. Jagan, adding said there was no need for panic buying as shops would remain open. The day-to-day life and availability of essential commodities would be as usual, he said.

“Those inflating prices taking advantage of the coronavirus scare will not be spared,” he added.