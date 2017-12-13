Make in India team arrives in Kota to promote ‘maker’s culture’

The Make in India team consisting of experts, graduates from IIT Delhi and other prestigious institutes, arrived at NBKR Engineering College in Kota here in Nellore district on Wednesday.

They were here as part of a national initiative to promote ‘maker’s culture’ and project-based learning approaches among the engineering students of different institutions across India.

DIYguru, India’s first DIY learning platform, and others have taken up this initiative of enhancing maker’s skills in the field of automotive design & engineering in partnership with Maker’s Asylum, Vecmocon, Polaris, Google, Amazon and BAJA Tutor.

At NBKR, the team conducted a workshop on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), in which students were given an overview of the automotive industry, Make-In-India initiative’s involvement, BAJA and formula student competitions.

Industry-ready

Students were given a hands-on overview on design of roll-cage for ATVs and shown effective ways of designing and manufacturing an ATV.

NBKR director V. Vijay Kumar Reddy informed students of the opportunities available in automotive sector and encouraged them to participate in workshops that would make them industry-ready.

As part of this national initiative, they were training those students who were keen to do DIY projects in the fields of automotive engineering, aerospace, robotics, 3D printing, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning.