‘Make Energy Conservation Week a success’

Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has exhorted the department officials to make the National Energy Conservation Week-2021, observed from December 14 to 20, a grand success by involving all the stakeholders in it.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on achieving cost effective power in the State, for which the government has taken various significant steps.

As part of it, the government decided to procure power from Solar Energy Corporation of India to supply power for nine hours during the daytime free of cost to the agriculture sector, and promote energy conservation and energy efficiency in a big way.

At a review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Reddy stressed the need for building an energy efficiency movement in tune with the government’s objective to reduce the costs in power purchases. Every consumer in the State, local bodies and government institutions would benefit, he asserted.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant and State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy explained the activities planned during the Energy Conservation Week.