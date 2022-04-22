Make community a part of disaster management action plan: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

April 22, 2022 21:01 IST

Sameer Sharma asks officials to focus on preparedness and capacity building

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Friday directed the officials of the Disaster Management wing and other allied departments to prepare an action plan to overcome disasters efficiently with the active participation of the community.

He was addressing a State Executive Committee meeting of the departments concerned on ‘Preparedness and Capacity Building’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority B.R. Ambedkar, through a PowerPoint presentation, explained to the Chief Secretary that proposals worth ₹73.74 crore had been received from 10 departments to carry out disaster management activities.

Mr. Sharma directed the departments to acquire the equipment needed to effectively face disasters, besides focusing on preparedness and capacity-building. He reiterated that efforts should be made to involved the community in disaster management activities.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G. Sai Prasad, Principal Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat, HRD Institute Additional Director P.S. Pradyumna, and State Disaster Management Authority Executive Director Nagaraju were present.