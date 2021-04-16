Make city waste bin-free, RMC appeals to public

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner M. Abhishikth Kishor on Friday announced that the city would soon be ‘waste bin-free’ and that households should segregate dry and wet waste at the ground-level before handing it over to the sanitation staff.

In a meeting with the sanitary inspectors, community organisers and other civic body staff here, Mr. Abhishikth has appealed to the public to coordinate with the civic body to achieve the tag of ‘waste bin-free’ city.

“The waste bins have already been removed in the 36 among the 50 wards and remaining bins will be removed in a phased manner. The sanitary staff will only collect the segregated waste from the households,” Mr. Abhishikth Kishore said.

The initiative is being implemented under the Clean Andhra Pradesh Mission. Municipal Health Officer Dr.A. Vinootna and other officials were present.