Make best use of learning opportunities, expert tells students of Andhra Loyola College

Published - October 19, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Business Administration in Andhra Loyola College (ALC) organised a two-day international conference on “The Future of Global Business: Disruption Innovation and Strategy”.

The inaugural session of the event saw participation of former Principal of ANR College, Gudivada Siripurapu Shankar. Addressing the students, he said as the young learners stand at the crossroads of a rapidly evolving global landscape, the future of international business seems teeming with unprecedented opportunities and challenges. He said students should make the best of the learning opportunities in their college, which in turn would equip them to face the world confidently in the days to come.

Director of RHEO, Pharmaceutical Texas A. Krishna Kishore addressed the student in online mode and shared valuable tips on business management.

Vice-Principal of ALC (UG) Fr. Kiran Kumar, Vice-Principal (PG) K.M. Prabhu Das, Head of the Department of MBA Madhuri, Head of the Department of BBA D. Uma Kumari and other staff members were present.

