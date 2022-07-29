Andhra Pradesh

Make arrangements to complete COVID vaccination by Sept. 30: Health secretary tells Collectors

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at a special booster vaccination drive for people aged between 18-59 years, at a government health centre in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G. N. RAO
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 29, 2022 06:58 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 04:35 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu has asked the District Collectors and Health Department officials to make all arrangements so that the vaccine against COVID-19 is administered to all the eligible population in the State by September 30.

Mr. Krishna Babu held a review meeting with Collectors, District Medical and Health Officers and others at the Health Department's headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target to complete the COVID vaccination programme by end of September this year, and the State Health Department should ensure it was completed on time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He asked the Collectors to ensure that all precautionary measures to control spread of seasonal fevers and diseases were taken, and also ensure availability of test kits and other material required.

He said unlike in the past, combined notifications for recruitment of staff would be issued at the State and district levels hereafter to ease the recruitment process.

Principal Secretary (COVID Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner J. Nivas and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...