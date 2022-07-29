Make arrangements to complete COVID vaccination by Sept. 30: Health secretary tells Collectors

Tharun Boda July 29, 2022 06:58 IST

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at a special booster vaccination drive for people aged between 18-59 years, at a government health centre in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G. N. RAO

VIJAYAWADA Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu has asked the District Collectors and Health Department officials to make all arrangements so that the vaccine against COVID-19 is administered to all the eligible population in the State by September 30. Mr. Krishna Babu held a review meeting with Collectors, District Medical and Health Officers and others at the Health Department's headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target to complete the COVID vaccination programme by end of September this year, and the State Health Department should ensure it was completed on time. He asked the Collectors to ensure that all precautionary measures to control spread of seasonal fevers and diseases were taken, and also ensure availability of test kits and other material required. He said unlike in the past, combined notifications for recruitment of staff would be issued at the State and district levels hereafter to ease the recruitment process. Principal Secretary (COVID Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner J. Nivas and others were present.



