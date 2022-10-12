Make AP ‘Swachhandhra’, minister asks municipal commissioners

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 12, 2022 23:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh and Principal Secretary Sri Lakshmi at a review meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh said that the solid waste management in the State improved following the launch of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme envisaged by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dr. Suresh was addressing the workshop for Municipal Commissioners of urban local bodies (ULBs) on solid and liquid waste management as per the National Green Tribunal guidelines.

He said with the introduction of 2,253 garbage collection and transportation vehicles, segregation of garbage at source became possible. He said the vehicles were monitored using GPS tracking. This had improved solid waste management and the State became a role model for other States, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the officials to put in more efforts so that more cities and towns of the State bagged top ranks in national level rankings and turn the state into 'Swachhandhra Pradesh'.

Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Y. Srilakshmi said that the State government was planning to establish waste-to-energy generation plants in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Guntur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

MA&UD Commissioner Praveen Kumar, Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director P. Sampath Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director Dr. G. Lakshmisha and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app