Make AP ‘Swachhandhra’, minister asks municipal commissioners

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh and Principal Secretary Sri Lakshmi at a review meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh said that the solid waste management in the State improved following the launch of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme envisaged by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Dr. Suresh was addressing the workshop for Municipal Commissioners of urban local bodies (ULBs) on solid and liquid waste management as per the National Green Tribunal guidelines.

He said with the introduction of 2,253 garbage collection and transportation vehicles, segregation of garbage at source became possible. He said the vehicles were monitored using GPS tracking. This had improved solid waste management and the State became a role model for other States, he said.

He asked the officials to put in more efforts so that more cities and towns of the State bagged top ranks in national level rankings and turn the state into 'Swachhandhra Pradesh'.

Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Y. Srilakshmi said that the State government was planning to establish waste-to-energy generation plants in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Guntur.

MA&UD Commissioner Praveen Kumar, Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director P. Sampath Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director Dr. G. Lakshmisha and others were present.