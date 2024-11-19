Make Annamayya an Open Defecation Free district, Collector directs officials

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri on Tuesday directed officials to designate Annamayya as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) district. He said that the ‘Hamara Shouchalay—Hamara Sanman’ initiative aims to eradicate open defecation in rural areas and directed officials to collaboratively enforce measures against open defecation.

In observance of ‘World Toilet Day’, a programme was conducted at the PGRS conference hall at the Collectorate here, organised under the auspices of the Rural Water Works and Panchayat Raj departments. On the occasion, Mr. Chamakuri announced the initiation of extensive awareness campaigns across the district on sanitation and hygiene, which will continue till December 10, under the slogan ‘Let Us Use The Toilet With Dignity And Protect Our Self-Respect’. Awareness programmes will be organised at the district, division, mandal, village, and panchayat levels.

He directed officials to undertake initiatives such as repairing toilets, enhancing the aesthetics of both individual and community toilets, and recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to sanitation efforts, across the district.

Construction of toilets

The Collector observed that toilet usage in the district has been limited, contributing to a higher incidence of diarrhea cases in the region over the past decade and a half, and to address this, the Central and State governments are funding the construction of toilets to ensure access for all residents. The Collector presented grant documents for individual toilet construction to a total of 1,400 individuals district-wide.

“Access to water is a critical component in the effective use of toilets. Authorities are expected to make concerted efforts to ensure that every toilet is equipped with a reliable water supply. The focus will be on educating segments of the population that continue to rely on open defecation or lack access to individual or communal toilets,” Mr. Chamakuri said.