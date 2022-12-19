Make Andhra Kesari varsity fully functional, demands JVV

  1. EPaper
December 19, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali
State President of Jana Vignana Vedika V. Lakshman Reddy speaking at the organisation’s Prakasam district conference in Ongole on Sunday.

State President of Jana Vignana Vedika V. Lakshman Reddy speaking at the organisation’s Prakasam district conference in Ongole on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), at a district conference held here on Sunday, demanded the State government to make the Andhra Kesari university fully functional. It also demanded the setting up of the long-pending planetarium and Science centre, auditorium, and fine arts and music college in Ongole.

JVV National General Secretary Jampa Krishna Kishore recalled the achievements of the people’s science movement, which was inspired by the Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP). He said Andhra Pradesh had witnessed a jump in the literacy rate thanks to the sustained campaign by the JVV, which also fought against the social menace of liquor, and superstitious beliefs and promoted scientific temper among people, between 1981 and 2001.

Jana Chaitanya Vedike State President and former JVV founder President V. Lakshmana Reddy underscored the need for completing major irrigation projects on a war footing to spur growth in the fledgling state. He said all parties should collectively work for the all-round development of the State, eschewing ‘‘politics of hate and political discourse on non-issues’‘. Expressing concern over the State getting into a debt trap, he said spending on welfare schemes should not be at the cost of development projects’ allocations.

A new district committee with Mr. Ch. Venkateswarlu as President was elected on the occasion.

