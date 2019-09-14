Majority of snakes are non-poisonous: expert

Getting down to remove misconceptions among the public on snakebites, Yogi Vemana University (YVU) conducted an awareness show on snakes at its campus on Friday.

Sada Sivaiah, an assistant professor at BRR Degree College, Mahabubnagar, informed that around 20,000 people die of snakebites every year, which could be avoided simply by knowing the types of snakes and the impact of their bites. Displaying the type of snakes such as Krait, Russel’s Viper, Spectacled cobra, Reticulated python and 15 others, he called majority of the snakes as non-poisonous.

“The anti-venom needed to tackle snakebite is also prepared from the snake venom, which is hence very precious in nature,” he pointed out. Snakes are a part of Indian mythology as well as ethos and hence they are treated as divine creatures, but also get killed due to lack of awareness.

Vice-Chancellor Attipalli Ramachandra Reddy advised the students to be aware of the different types of snakes and their poisonous nature. He also said that students should not invite trouble by venturing to catch snakes and let them pass without any hassles. YVU NSS coordinator A. Madhusudhan Reddy said the attempt was to create awareness among students on avoiding snakebites. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff were allowed to touch the snakes brought for the occasion.

