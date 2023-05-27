HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Majority of blood cancers are curable with advanced technology, says expert

A complete blood count test can help in the early detection of blood cancer, which significantly improves the chances of survival, says the doctor

May 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Hematologist-oncologist Dr. Ganesh S. Jaishetwar presenting a blood cancer survivor S. Sambasiva Rao, who was treated using the bone marrow transplant method, in Ongole on Saturday.

Hematologist-oncologist Dr. Ganesh S. Jaishetwar presenting a blood cancer survivor S. Sambasiva Rao, who was treated using the bone marrow transplant method, in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

It is a new lease of life for a 65-year-old farmer S. Sambasiva Rao from Ammanabrolu village in Prakasam district as oncologists at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad performed a bone marrow transplant on him.

Presenting Mr. Sambasiva Rao before the media here on World Blood Cancer Day on Saturday, Dr. Ganesh S. Jaishetwar, a Fellow in Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), said, “People suffering from blood cancers should not think that it is the end of the road. There is always room for hope.”

‘Need more awareness’

Dr. Ganesh underscored the need for raising awareness about blood cancer, supporting those affected by the disease, and working towards finding a cure. Cancer survivors sharing their success stories could encourage others suffering from the disease to come forward to take treatment.

Those having symptoms like cough, chest pain, frequent infections and fevers, unexplained rash, bruising, or bleeding, itchy skin, night sweats, loss of appetite or nausea, persistent weakness, and fatigue should get a complete blood count (CBC) test done which will help in early detection of blood cancer and could significantly improve the chances of survival, Dr. Ganesh said.

“Majority of blood cancers are curable with advanced treatment options like modern chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, BMT etc., which are now more effective and less toxic,” he said.

‘Targeted therapries are less toxic’

“Latest immunotherapy methods employing the CAR-T cells are targeted therapies which selectively kill blood cancer cells, leaving neighbouring healthy cells unaffected. This decreases toxicity and is highly successful in treating some types of blood cancers’‘.

Blood cancers constitute 8.2% of all cancers, and in India, its incidence is 5.5 cases per 1 lakh population per year. About 80,000 new blood cancer cases are detected per year, and one new blood cancer is reported every 7 seconds in India, and one person is dying from blood cancer every 20 seconds,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / cancer / health / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.