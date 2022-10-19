Majority of beneficiaries of welfare schemes will support YSRCP in elections, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

The party leaders and cadres should work hard and ensure YSRCP’s victory in all 175 constituencies in the next elections, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said 87% of the families were receiving benefits under various welfare schemes launched by the government, and that a major chunk of them would vote for the YSR Congress Party in the elections.

Interacting with the party cadres from Addanki Assembly constituency in Bapatla district, the Chief Minister directed them to strengthen the party at the grassroots level for next elections due in 19 months.

He said every step taken henceforth should be planned and strategic in view of the elections. He said a negative wave against the TDP prevailed in the constituency, and asked the party cadre to make the best of the favourable political climate.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in Addanki segment, ₹1,081 crore was disbursed under various welfare schemes in the last three years, and the benefits were reaped by 93,124 families. As many as 6,382 houses were granted, 9,368 people were given land pattas and ration cards were sanctioned to 47,123 families.

Referring to ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’, he called it a unique and an unprecedented initiative and “one-of-its kind programme taken up by a political party two years ahead of the elections.”

He wanted the party cadre to visit villages in teams and explain to the local residents about the various welfare programmes launched by the government, as part of this initiative and solve issues raised by them.

The Chief Minister pointed out that funds to the tune of ₹20 lakh were granted to each village secretariat, while establishment of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) had given the much-needed boost to the rural economy.

Emphasising the need for unity among the party leaders and cadres, he said it was imperative to ensure victory in all the 175 seats in the coming elections.

Claiming that he had not failed in his duty as the Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said now was the time for the party leaders and the cadres to work hard and ensure the party’s victory in all constituencies.