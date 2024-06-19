Major shuffle of senior bureaucrats in Andhra Pradesh

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on June 19 (Wednesday) resorted to a major shuffle of senior bureaucrats, the first after N. Chandrababu Naidu assumed charge as Chief Minister.

Issuing G.O. Rt. No. 1084, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that all these transfers would come into force with immediate effect.

Y. Srilakshmi (1988 batch), Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, and Rajat Bhargava (1990 batch), Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Excise) Department, were directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting.

G. Sai Prasad (1991 batch), Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, in place of Shashi Bhushan Kumar (1996 batch), who was posted as Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Department.

Budithi Rajsekhar (1992 batch) was posted as Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation Department, in place of Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (1993 batch), who was posted as Special Chief Secretary, Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services Department. M. Hari Jawaharlal (2005 batch), who held the post, was transferred.

Anil Kumar Singhal (1993), Special Chief Secretary, was transferred and posted as Special CS, MA&UD Department.

Praveen Prakash (1994 batch), Principal Secretary, School Education, was transferred and directed to report to GAD for further posting.

Siddharth Jain (2001 batch), Commissioner, Survey, Settlement and Land Records, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Civil Supplies.

Saurabh Gaur (2002 batch), Commissioner, Intermediate Education, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Higher Education Department, duly relieving Pola Bhaskara (2005 batch) from Full Additional Charge. He was also placed as FAC of the post of Principal Secretary, Skills Development Department, duly relieving S. Suresh Kumar (2000 batch), from FAC.

Kona Sasidhar (2003 batch), Secretary, ITE&C Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary, School Education. He was also placed as FAC of the post of Secretary, ITE&C Department and RTGS until further orders.

A. Babu (2003 batch), Secretary, Cooperation and Marketing, was posted as Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation Department.

Bhaskar Katamaneni (2004 batch), Commissioner, School Infrastructure, was transferred, and his services were placed at the disposal of MA&UD Department for further posting him as Commissioner, AP-CRDA in the place of Vivek Yadav (2008 batch) who was transferred.

Pradyumna P.S. (2004 batch), Secretary, TR&B Department, was transferred and posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister. He was relieved from FAC of the other posts that he held so far.

M. Janaki (2005 batch), who is waiting for posting, was posted as Secretary (Expenditure), Finance Department. M.M. Nayak (2005 batch), Commissioner, Handlooms and Textiles, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department.

Pravin Kumar (2006 batch), Collector of Tirupati, was transferred and posted as Commissioner and Director, Mines and Geology. He was also placed in FAC of the post of MD, AP State Mineral Development Corporation, until further orders, duly relieving N. Yuvraj (2005) from FAC.

Joint Collector of Tirupati was placed in FAC of the post of Collector of Tirupati until further orders.

D. Muralidhar Reddy (2006), VC&MD, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), was transferred and directed to report in the General Administration Department for further posting. His was also relieved of FAC of other posts that he held so far.

Vadarevu Vinay Chand (2008), who is waiting for posting, was posted as Secretary, Finance Department, duly relieving Saurabh Gaur (2002) from FAC.