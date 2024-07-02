Major rejig of IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government shuffled several IAS officers on July 2 (Tuesday). A G.O. was issued to this effect by Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad.

As per the G.O., Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Srikakulam in place of Srikakulam Collector and District Magistrate Manazir Jeelani Samoon, who was posted as VMC Commissioner.

A. Shyam Prasad, working as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate, Palnadu, was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Parvathipuram-Manyam in place of Nishant Kumar.

Vijaya K. was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Anakapalli. Pattanshetti Ravi Subash was posted as Director, Social Welfare.

Mahesh Kumar Ravirala was posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema. Himanshu Shukla was posted as Secretary, APSWREIS.

P. Arun Babu was posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Palnadu in place of Lathkar Srikesh Balajirao, who was transferred.

Anand O., working as Joint Commissioner (CT), Visakhapatnam, was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Nellore.

M. Hari Narayanan was posted as Joint Commissioner (CT), Visakhapatnam. Venkateswar Salijamala, working as Director, Secondary Health, was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Tirupati, duly relieving the Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate from full additional charge.

Sridhar Chamakuri was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Annamayya district, while Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore was posted as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate, Bapatla.

Siva Sankar Lotheti, waiting for posting, was appointed Collector and District Magistrate, YSR district.

Chetan T.S, working as Managing Director, A.P. Beverages Corporation, was posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Sri Sathya Sai district.

B. Raja Kumari, working as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate, Guntur, was transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate, Nandyal.

K. Sreenivasulu was posted as Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate of Guntur district.