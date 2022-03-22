Major parks yet to be thrown open to public in Vijayawada

Renovated Rajiv Park awaits inauguration

Summer has set in and the city has been experiencing scorching weather for the past couple of weeks with the mercury rising up to 38 degrees Celsius.

Looking for a respite from the heat, people have been flocking to parks and other lung spaces spread in the city. However, two of the three major commercial parks maintained by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation are still closed for visitors as of Tuesday.

Parks in the city were closed long ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the major parks like Rajiv Gandhi Park, Dr. K.L.Rao Park and Dr.B.R Ambedkar & Raghavaiah Park.

While Dr. B.R.Ambedkar & Raghavaiah Park spread on either side of the Bandar Canal (between M.G. Road and Krishnalanka NH) was renovated with walking tracks, food court, play area for kids and other facilities at ₹98.30 lakh and opened in December last year, Dr.K.L. Rao Park and Rajiv Gandhi Park are yet to be thrown open to the citizens. A part of Raghavaiah Park (towards Krishnalanka) is yet to be renovated.

K.L.Rao Park located in K.L.Rao Nagar is the largest park in the city in terms of area and is the only park with a boating channel. Though the park is being maintained, it has not been opened for visitors ever since the COVID-induced lockdown. The swimming pool attached to the park is under renovation currently.

Rajiv Gandhi Park which has been renovated at ₹1.69 crore is also not open for visitors currently. The park which has been ignored for years has undergone a major transformation recently and is awaiting inauguration.

"A few civil works are pending in Rajiv Gandhi Park and it will be opened once the works are completed," VMC's Assistant Director, Horticulture Ch. Srinivasulu told The Hindu.

The parks will be in demand once the final examinations of school students are completed. Meanwhile, people have been making use of the parks developed in various residential areas, canal bunds and other locations across the city by the civic body.