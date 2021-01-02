Major geographical changes for Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

02 January 2021 02:27 IST

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are expected to witness major geographical changes in the year 2021 with regard to their jurisdiction, thanks to the government’s initiative to create new districts in accordance to the boundaries of Parliamentary constituencies.

Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies of Srikakulam district will be a part of Vizianagaram district as both are currently under the jurisdiction of Viziangaram Parliamentary constituency. Parvatipuram, Kurupam of Vizianagaram district and Palakonda of Srikakulam district are currently under the limits of Araku Parliamentary constituency. The government is likely to create a new Parvatipuram district as the proposed Araku district would be located at more than 200 km distance from those constituencies.

The two districts will be split into three districts. Former Minister and TDP senior leader Kondru Muralimohan suggested that the government should take the opinions of everyone as some had been objecting to the merger of Rajam and Etcherla with Vizianagaram district.

“The government can make Vizianagaram and Srikakulam into four districts to ensure more development in the backward region since almost other existing districts have two Parliament segments,” said Mr. Muralimohan who represented Rajam constituency from 2004 to 2014.

Srikakulam Backward Classes Association president P. Chandrapati Rao and secretary Badana Devabhusana Rao strongly objected to the proposal of including Etcherla constituency in Vizianagaram district. “Pydibhimavaram industrial zone in Etcherla constituency is the lifeline for the district. It should be with Srikakulam district forever. We will convey the same to the government’s committee when it visits the districts,” said Mr. Devabhusana Rao.

Srikakulam BJP leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar urged the government to consider Tekkali Revenue Division as a new district since it would be convenient for many areas, including Ichchapuram and other border areas of Odisha. Meanwhile, the officials have been identifying properties and infrastructure in various places for the creation of districts in a smooth manner. The government’s committee is expected to visit Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts in a couple of months.