Major fire mishap averted at Akkireddigudem village

The pharma unit had solvent tankers of nitric acid, sulphuric acid, methanol and other chemicals, and 15 more reactors, according to the officials.

A major fire mishap was averted at Akkireddygudem village in Eluru district, where six persons were killed and 12 others suffered critical injuries, in a blast-cum-fire mishap, in a pharmaceutical company on Thursday.

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services (APSDRFS) said that a disaster was averted as the fire personnel prevented the flames from spreading to other reactors and solvent tanks.

Regional Fire Officer (RFO) G. Srinivasulu told The Hindu on Friday that about 15 reactors and 20 solvent tanks were located on the same pharmaceutical company premises.

“Solvent tankers of nitric acid, sulphuric acid, methanol and other chemicals, and 15 more reactors, of which many were in working condition and kept standby were located in the pharma unit,” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

The fire personnel prevented the flames from spreading to the tankers and reactors and averted a major disaster. Had the other reactors or the solvent tankers caught fire, it would have been uncontrollable, the fire official said.

“The firemen used about 5 lakh litres of water and foam to put out the flames. Water was available in the factory and the equipment was in working condition, which helped us,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu said the condition of the injured continued to the critical. “We are investigating the case in all angles. No arrests have been made so far,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, the officials handed over cheques for ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family members of one of the victim at Akkireddygudem on Friday.

MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, Assistant Collector T. Rahul Kumar Reddy and Nuzvid RDO K. Rajya Lakshmi handed over the cheques to the victims’ family members and the kin of the injured.