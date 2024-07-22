Major fire breaks out at Sub-Collector’s office in A.P.’s Madanapalle, key files gutted

A major fire erupted at the newly constructed building at the office of the Sub-Collector, in Madanapalle, Annamayya district, during the wee hours of Monday, July 22, 2024, causing extensive damage to the computers, furniture, and file racks.

According to officials from the revenue department, a security guard observed smoke emanating from within the office around midnight and promptly notified Deputy Tehsildar of Nimmanapalle Mandal. Upon the arrival of the fire department personnel from Madanapalle, the fire spread by that time, destroying the property inside the office. The structure of the building suffered considerable damage. Notably, essential documents about land holdings, land allocations, and various government departments within the Madanapalle revenue division, representing a substantial portion of the Annamayya district, were also gutted.

It took nearly four hours for the fire department personnel to suppress the raging flames. Senior administrative officials from Rayachoti, the district headquarters, visited Madanapalle to assess the situation. Interestingly, the incident occurred shortly before the anticipated arrival of the new Sub-Collector, Megha Swaroop, an IAS officer of the 2021 cohort, who was scheduled to assume duties on Monday.

A case has been registered by the police for further investigation. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined. A revenue official indicated that despite the destruction of hard copies of various documents, their digital documents remained intact.

Meanwhile, some officials and residents in Madanapalle expressed significant doubts about the destruction of the sub-collector’s office on the eve of the new official assuming duties. Over the past five years, during the YSRCP government, allegations of unauthorized land acquisitions and allocations to various other corruption have emerged.

CM orders DGP to visit site

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered Director General of Police Ch., Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to rush to Madanapalle, following which the latter is expected to arrive here by helicopter, to conduct inspections.