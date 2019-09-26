Major changes in 10th Board question paper from next year

The government plans to introduce major changes in the 10th class Board examinations from 2020.

Addressing the media on Thursday, HRD Minister A. Suresh said it was decided to do away with the bit paper, which would now be integrated in the main question paper. Besides the two and half hours, students would get an additional 15 minutes, 10 minutes to read the question thoroughly and five minutes to revise the answer sheet before submitting it.

The question paper would be divided into four sections. Essay type questions would carry 20 marks (4x5=20), 16 marks for short answers (8x2=16), eight marks for very short answers (8x1=8) and six marks for bits (12x1/2=6).

The single bulk of 18-page answer sheet will be given only once.