Maintenance of LED street lights entrusted to village secretariats

They will have to get the non-glowing ones repaired with the stipulated time

The government has directed the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department (PR&RDD) to take steps for strengthening the LED street lighting programme – ‘Jagananna Palle Velugu’ – in coordination with the Energy Department.

It has entrusted the repairs and maintenance of the LED street lights to the village secretariats to ensure that the non-glowing ones are restored in 48 hours of the receipt of complaint, according to an official release.

About 2.60 lakh village volunteers are being involved in the exercise with the cooperation of the A.P. State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO).

The PR&RDD has requested the Energy Department to spare the energy assistants to attend to the complaints and instructed the village secretariats to engage private technicians in case of non- availability of energy assistants for rectifying the defunct lights with the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy said successful maintenance of the LED street lights was one of the government’s top priorities.

Spare parts

He stated that spare parts required for attending to complaints would be supplied by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and distributed by the APSEEDCO at the village secretariat level.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant, PR Commissioner M. Girija Shankar and Principal Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain were among those present.