Maintenance at Baiyappanahalli Yard to hit train traffic

Eight trains running to and from Bengaluru have been short-terminated due to remodeling work at the Baiyappanahalli Yard.

The 56504 Vjiayawada-Bengaluru Cantonment Passenger will be short-terminated between Yelahanka and Bengaluru Cantonment from November 14 to December 7. The 56503 Bengaluru Cantonment-Vijayawada Passenger will be short-terminated between the same locations from November 15 to December 8.

The 22353 Patna-Banaswadi Humsafar Express will be short-terminated between Krishnarajapuram and Banaswadi on November 14, 21, 28 and December 5. The 22354 Banaswadi-Patna Humsafar Express will also be short-terminated between the same locations on November 17 and 24 and December 1 and 8.

The 08301 Sambalpur-Banaswadi Express will be short-terminated from Krishnarajapuram to Banaswadi on November 20, 27 and December 4. The 08302 Banaswadi-Sambalpur Express will be short-terminated between Banaswadi and Krishnarajapuram on November 21, 28 and December 5.

The 12889 Tatanagar-Yesvantpur Superfast Express will be short-terminated between Krishnarajapuram and Banaswadi on November 15, 22 and 29, while the 12890 Yesvantpur-Tatanagar SF Express will be short-terminated between the same locations on November 18, 25 and December 2.