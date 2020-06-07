Andhra Pradesh

Maintaining visitors’ list must for hotels, restaurants: DIG

‘24x7 monitoring of quarantine centres will continue’

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) L.K.V. Ranaga Rao has asked all commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants to maintain visitors’ list without fail, saying that it would help in immediate contact tracing in case any COVID-19 positive case is reported.

The relaxations in the lockdown norms should not be misused and all commercial establishments must sanitise their premises regularly as per the COVID-19 guidelines, he said.

Social distancing

“More number of visitors and customers should not be allowed into restaurants and hotels. Wearing mask and maintaining social distance by the visitors and the staff of commercial establishments are mandatory. Such measures will prevent community transmission of the disease,” said Mr. Ranga Rao.

Referring to the infection count, the DIG said there were around 200 positive cases reported from the Visakhapatnam range which includes Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

He interacted with Srikakulam SP R.N.Ammi Reddy and his Vizianagaram counterpart B. Raja Kumari on Sunday and discussed the arrangements in place to check the spread of the virus.

‘Strengthen checkposts’

The DIG said that all the checkposts should be strengthend to prevent entry of people through ‘illegal routes’. “People who travel by trains and flights need to undergo medical tests before being put under quarantine,” said Mr. Ranga Rao.

He further said that round-the-clock vigilance would continue at quarantine centres. “With further relaxations in the lockdown norms from June 8, the role of Police Department has become more crucial,” the DIG added.

