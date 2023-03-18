ADVERTISEMENT

‘Maintaining oral health will prevent many diseases in children’

March 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dental health check-up being organised at Bhasyam School in Vizianagaram on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Maintaining proper oral health would prevent many diseases among children, said director of V-Dental Hospitals KMK Ramesh on Saturday.

As part of world oral health awareness week programmes, the hospital organised dental health check-ups and awareness events for parents and students of Bhasyam School in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the only part in human body that could not repair itself was teeth and that they needed to be protected from an early age itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Dental Association member and senior doctor J. Pooja, principal of the school Ramakrishna, in-charge of the school Sunitha and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US