‘Maintaining oral health will prevent many diseases in children’

March 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dental health check-up being organised at Bhasyam School in Vizianagaram on Saturday.. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Maintaining proper oral health would prevent many diseases among children, said director of V-Dental Hospitals KMK Ramesh on Saturday.

As part of world oral health awareness week programmes, the hospital organised dental health check-ups and awareness events for parents and students of Bhasyam School in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the only part in human body that could not repair itself was teeth and that they needed to be protected from an early age itself.

Indian Dental Association member and senior doctor J. Pooja, principal of the school Ramakrishna, in-charge of the school Sunitha and others were present.

