ADVERTISEMENT

Maintain good health to protect society: Former CBI JD V.V. Lakshminarayana

April 30, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana addressing the APSP Batallion staff during a medical camp in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The constables and officers of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police battalion (APSP) must maintain their health to maintain law and order in the society and maintain the health of the society, said former Joint Director of CBI Vasagiri Venkata Lakshminarayana here on Saturday.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, who is the president of the Srisailam Project Old Students Association of the school there, spoke to the 200-odd constables and family members of the APSP battalion here for whom the association organised a health check-up on Saturday. Specialists in ophthalmology, dental, cardiology, orthopaedics and general medicine provided service at the camp.

“My views on society and its dynamics got formed while I worked in the APSP battalion, and my exposure here helped me reach the position of CBI Joint Director,” he told the staff and asked them to maintain the health of their family members along with their own so that they could concentrate on their work more efficiently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US