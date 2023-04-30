HamberMenu
Maintain good health to protect society: Former CBI JD V.V. Lakshminarayana

April 30, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana addressing the APSP Batallion staff during a medical camp in Kurnool on Saturday.

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana addressing the APSP Batallion staff during a medical camp in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The constables and officers of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police battalion (APSP) must maintain their health to maintain law and order in the society and maintain the health of the society, said former Joint Director of CBI Vasagiri Venkata Lakshminarayana here on Saturday.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, who is the president of the Srisailam Project Old Students Association of the school there, spoke to the 200-odd constables and family members of the APSP battalion here for whom the association organised a health check-up on Saturday. Specialists in ophthalmology, dental, cardiology, orthopaedics and general medicine provided service at the camp.

“My views on society and its dynamics got formed while I worked in the APSP battalion, and my exposure here helped me reach the position of CBI Joint Director,” he told the staff and asked them to maintain the health of their family members along with their own so that they could concentrate on their work more efficiently.

