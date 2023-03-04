ADVERTISEMENT

Mainstream parties should have stayed away from graduate MLC elections says V. V. Lakshminarayana

March 04, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Lakshminarayana said the constitutional makers had created exclusive MLC seats for graduates and teachers as they cannot contest elections on their own.

K Srinivasa Rao

Jana Sena Party leader V. V. Lakshminarayana. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Joint Director of CBI V. V. Lakshminarayana said that the mainstream political parties should have stayed from graduate MLC elections as those constituencies were meant for graduates with non-political background. He said the constitutional makers had created exclusive MLC seats for graduates and teachers as they cannot contest elections on their own.

Mr. Lakshminarayana who is currently campaigning for Andhra Pradesh unemployed youngsters association president Samayam Hemanth Kumar spoke to The Hindu about the election process and his future political plans. “It is unfortunate that mainstream parties fielded their candidates in the election and started campaigning as if they are general elections. Although they are allowed to contest the elections, technically, they should have given the opportunity to youngsters,” he added.

Mr. Lakshminarayana who unsuccessfully contested on Jana Sena Party ticket from Visakhapatnam Parliament seat in 2019 general elections said that he would be in the election fray in year-2024. “I am getting offers from many political parties. I will consult my well-wishers before taking the final decision,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr. Hemanth Kumar thanked Mr. Lakshminarayana for campaigning for his victory and touring all the places of North Andhra region. “Mr. Lakshminarayana has a clean image. His support is a great boon for me,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US