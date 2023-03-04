Mainstream parties should have stayed away from graduate MLC elections says V. V. Lakshminarayana

March 04, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Former Joint Director of CBI V. V. Lakshminarayana said that the mainstream political parties should have stayed from graduate MLC elections as those constituencies were meant for graduates with non-political background. He said the constitutional makers had created exclusive MLC seats for graduates and teachers as they cannot contest elections on their own.

Mr. Lakshminarayana who is currently campaigning for Andhra Pradesh unemployed youngsters association president Samayam Hemanth Kumar spoke to The Hindu about the election process and his future political plans. “It is unfortunate that mainstream parties fielded their candidates in the election and started campaigning as if they are general elections. Although they are allowed to contest the elections, technically, they should have given the opportunity to youngsters,” he added.

Mr. Lakshminarayana who unsuccessfully contested on Jana Sena Party ticket from Visakhapatnam Parliament seat in 2019 general elections said that he would be in the election fray in year-2024. “I am getting offers from many political parties. I will consult my well-wishers before taking the final decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hemanth Kumar thanked Mr. Lakshminarayana for campaigning for his victory and touring all the places of North Andhra region. “Mr. Lakshminarayana has a clean image. His support is a great boon for me,” he added.