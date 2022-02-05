Main accused in Pendurthi attack case, his driver arrested in Punjab

The number of arrested in the case increased to six

The main accused in the case of alleged attack on revenue officials, who were on duty at Narava area in Pendurthi on January 27, D. Kiran, was arrested late on Friday night and was produced before the court here on Saturday and was sent to remand.

The police also arrested Pavan, the driver of Kiran. With the latest arrests, the total number of people who were arrested in the case rose to six.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that after committing the crime, the accused had fled to Srikakulam district and from there to Uttar Pradesh by car. Based on credible information and inputs, a team from Pendurthi police caught him unders Mukerian Police Station limits in Punjab, about 140 km before Jammu border.

Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha said that Pendurthi Station House Officer K. Ashok Kumar, who had the experience of working in Srikakulam district, used his contacts to trace the accused. The police came to know that the accused had reached Varanasi and visited a few temples, he added.

Mr. Ashok Kumar said that the police came to know that the accused had the habit of visiting temples. He visited a couple of temples in Varanasi, offered prayers and had gone to Delhi. En route, he visited a couple of more temples again, the Inspector added. “We expected that he will visit Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu. We set up a team near the Punjab - Jammu border and caught him near Hoshiarpur,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said. He also added that the 11-member team, including SIs B. Ganesh and S. Ram Murthy, used technology, had gone to Varanasi and other places to catch the accused. The accused used toll-gate free routes to escape being recorded at toll plazas, said the Inspector.

The Police Commissioner said that the police would open a rowdy-sheet against the accused.

DCP (Zone I) S. Gowthami and others were present.