Main accused in A.P. CM stone-pelting case has different dates of birth on documents

April 21, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vemula Satish Kumar alias Satti, the main accused in the stone-pelting case in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured, has proofs of two dates of birth—one mentioned in his birth certificate issued by a hospital and the other in his Aadhaar card, the police have said.

The Ajitsingh Nagar police arrested Satish Kumar, a daily wager hailing from Vaddera Colony for allegedly pelting a stone at the Chief Minister during the latter’s ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign at Dhabakotlu Centre in Vijayawada on April 13.

According to his birth certificate, Satish Kumar was born on October 14, 2005, which means he is a major. However, his date of birth was mentioned as April 14, 2006 in his Aadhaar card, which certifies him as a minor.

The investigation officers said that the Aadhaar card was not considered if the date of birth was mentioned in the birth certificate or academic certificates. They produced the birth certificate of the acused in the court.

Satish Kumar was shifted to Vijayawada Jail after the court sent him on a judicial remand for 14 days.

“We are investigating how and from where Satish Kumar managed to get his Aadhaar card by changing his date of birth,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the NTR Commissionerate police released Vemula Durga Rao, another suspect in the case, late on Saturday night after thorough questioning.

It was alleged that Durga Rao, who has political links, along with Satish Kumar, hatched a conspiracy to kill the Chief Minister.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told The Hindu on April 21 (Sunday) that the police took Durga Rao into custody under Section 160 of Cr.Pc to verify his involvement in the case. “Durga Rao was asked to cooperate with the investigation before he was freed,” he said.

Call data verified

Durga Rao said that the police questioned him about if anybody instigated him to kill the Chief Minister, and other details related to the case.

“The police took my mobile phone. They verified the call data and my social media groups. They asked me whether any political leader was behind the attack on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They released me after I promised to cooperate with the investigation,” said Durga Rao.